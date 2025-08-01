MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warnings in the Valley today and Saturday

PHOENIX — High pressure is bringing the heat and sending temperatures soaring across Arizona.

Valley temperatures are expected to be between 110 and 116 degrees over the next week.

Extreme Heat Warnings are in effect for the Valley on Friday and Saturday, with more likely next week. An Extreme Heat Watch is also in place for Tuesday through Friday. These could be upgraded to warnings as the heat intensifies.

Whenever these warnings are in effect, those days will be ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to take action to stay safe in these dangerously hot temperatures.

Make sure to drink plenty of water, try to limit your time outside between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and keep your pets inside, too.

If you must work outdoors, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade or inside to cool off.

Up north, an Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for parts of the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet in elevation until 7 p.m. Sunday. Temperatures down in the canyon could reach a dangerously hot 103 to 113 degrees.

Monsoon moisture will continue to bring chances for showers and thunderstorms to eastern Arizona on Friday.

Then, we'll dry out over the weekend as temperatures sizzle.

Phoenix could tie the record of 113 degrees on Saturday, set back in 2011.

Then, more heat records are in jeopardy by Wednesday and Thursday next week as Valley temperatures approach 116 degrees.

By the middle of next week, a slight chance of monsoon storms could return to the forecast too. We'll keep you posted as we get closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-2.25" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-0.80" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

