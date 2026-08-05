AM Roundup: Salad and Go closure, Extreme heat, Hobbs to pick runningmate

Good Wednesday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, August 5; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme Heat Warning extended in the Valley

Extreme heat continues in the Valley, but highs dip below 110º again. Today brings partly cloudy skies with a high of 108º. Lows settle near 90º with a slight chance of spotty storms this evening.

Governor Katie Hobbs plans to select a Republican and former Mesa mayor, John Giles, as a running mate, a report claims.

According to a New York Times report, the announcement is expected in the next few days for Hobbs to announce a lieutenant governor nominee.

Gov. Hobbs is facing Representative Andy Biggs in November.

Biggs, a Republican, has President Trump's endorsement.

Why some Republicans are backing Gov. Katie Hobbs

Popular Arizona salad chain announced on Tuesday they will be closing its doors after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In a statement, Salad And Go says it will serve its last customers on Wednesday and will close all its locations.

Salad and Go

Marc Johnson had been in and out of homelessness for 40 years.

A chance encounter with an ABC15 news story in 2024 changed everything.

Now 65, Johnson said he was sleeping on cardboard outside in South Phoenix but stopped at a family member's home to shower one day in 2024 when he caught a story on ABC15 about Entryway, a non-profit that partners with apartment complexes and multi-family housing providers to help those in need get jobs and discounted housing.

"Trying to get something to eat, get some rest and get out of the elements and I was just watching the news ABC15," Johnson said.

From homeless to housed: How a news story changed one Phoenix man's life

Tempe has submitted misdemeanor charges against ASU senior Eryn Bonner to Tempe City Court after the Maricopa County Attorney's Office declined felony charges in connection with a violent arrest on Mill Avenue last month.

A Tempe Police spokesperson told ABC15 misdemeanor charges of Assault, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, and Obstruction were submitted to the Tempe City Court last week.

Police previously told ABC15 on Monday they would not resubmit the felony charges.

Online records indicate an initial misdemeanor charge, submitted prior to these charges, was previously dismissed. A Tempe spokesperson said in a statement: "The City Attorney's Office dismissed the prior charge in order to refile the misdemeanor charge along with any additional appropriate charges after reviewing the complete, available evidence.”

Bonner, a member of the ASU stunt team, was left with bruises for days following the encounter.

Tempe submits misdemeanor charges against ASU student after felony charges declined