AM Roundup: Prescott officer indicted in deadly shooting, Greer Fire, Buc-ee's teases more locations

Good Thursday morning!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for May 15, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Warming up again across Arizona!

Temperatures are on the rise again starting today and heading into the weekend!

Phoenix will heat up into the 90s on Thursday through Saturday, with mild overnight lows in the mid- to upper 60s.

On Wednesday, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced former Prescott police officer Brian Sutton was indicted by a Yavapai County grand jury in connection with the June 2024 shooting death of Daniel Leslie.

On June 7, 2024, police were called to a residence near Rosser Street and Willow Creek Road in Prescott regarding a domestic dispute, but one of the involved individuals, 34-year-old Daniel Leslie, had left the scene prior to the arrival of police, according to authorities.

An officer observed Leslie in a vehicle and attempted to stop him, but Leslie fled, according to police.

The next day, June 8, 2024, officers returned to the residence to locate and arrest Leslie.

Body camera footage shows Leslie in the carport of the home, attempting to flee into the residence when Sutton fires multiple times at Leslie, hitting him. It was later determined by police that Leslie was unarmed in the incident.

Leslie was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Video in the player below contains graphic body camera footage. Viewer discretion is advised.

Prescott police officer indicted in June 2024 shooting death of Daniel Leslie

The mayors of Eagar and Springerville have declared a State of Emergency due to the 'Greer Fire' burning in Eastern Arizona.

As of the last update late Wednesday morning, the fire has grown to more than 7,000 acres and is at 0% containment.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management is reporting that multiple structures have been destroyed in the fire.

'GO' evacuations are in place for the following areas:



Greer

South Fork

West of Highway 261

South of Highway 260

West of River Road

A 'SET' order for evacuations is in place for everyone east of South Fork and east of the 261, within a mile radius, and the 26 Bar neighborhood. Eager residents south of SR 260 between River Road and the SR260/SR180 Junction are in a SET order.

Latest on Greer Fire in eastern Arizona

A legislative hearing was held Wednesday at the Arizona Capitol with the focus on Emily Pike's care and group home protocols.

The San Carlos Apache teen was reported missing from her Mesa group home, operated by Sacred Journey Inc., in January. Weeks later, the 14-year-old was found killed about 20 miles northeast of Globe in Gila County.

The Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on the Department of Child Safety heard from multiple agencies and groups, including DCS, San Carlos Apache leadership, the Mesa Police Department, and members of Pike's family.

DCS told lawmakers Pike was in the care of Tribal Social Services and was placed at Sacred Journey Inc. by the tribe. But, as ABC15 has reported, the group home does have a contract with the state.

Who had care over Pike is important because it impacts what legislation and response is required and what information DCS would have access to.

Buc-ee's officially broke ground on its first-ever Arizona travel center on Wednesday!

“Goodyear is growing so fast, and so we just think it's ideal. The opportunities for the workforce here, the people that live here, we're really excited about that opportunity,” said Arch Aplin, co-founder of Buc-ee's, during the groundbreaking ceremony.

The state’s first Buc-ee’s Travel Center will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions.

“We'll employ hundreds and hundreds and hundreds, probably upwards of 1,000 people during the construction process, and then once we get open, we'll have 200 plus full-time employees. So, it'll be a big impact there, from the community and for the tax base. But even more important than that, will be the traveling public that will stop here and spend their dollars in Goodyear, Arizona,” said the co-founder of Buc-ee’s.