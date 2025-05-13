Evacuations underway, multiple structures destroyed as 'Greer Fire' grows in Eastern Arizona

GREER, AZ — Everyone in Greer and South Fork is ordered to evacuate after the 'Greer Fire' sparked in Eastern Arizona.

As of 1:30 p.m., the fire has grown to 1,200 acres and is at 0% containment.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management is reporting multiple structures have been destroyed in the fire.

Everyone in Greer and South Fork are on 'GO' status and residents are urged to leave immediately.

A 'SET' order for evacuations is in place for everyone east of South Fork and east of the 261, within a mile radius.

SEEKING SHELTER?

All evacuees can go to Round Valley High School, located at 555 North Butler Street in Eager.

Round Valley PD says to park in the back area and enter through the doors in the back. Evacuees with RVs and/or large animals can go to the Round Valley Rodeo Grounds.

The Alpine Fire Department says they are able to assist with anyone evacuating. Please contact Chief Travis Noth at 928-245-1118 for assistance.

Arizona Forestry & @A_SNFs working #GreerFire w/n Greer proper. Fire started on private & wind-driven thru heavy fuels.



LATs, AA & Lead plane launched. Add'l engines on order.



Per Apache County SO: GO for South Fork which is ahead of the fire. Multiple structures destroyed.… pic.twitter.com/C2kgMreUJY — AZ Dept. Forestry and Fire Management (@azstateforestry) May 13, 2025

The area is under a Red Flag Warning through Tuesday evening, meaning fires that do spark could grow rapidly because of favorable fire conditions.

The Navopache Electric Cooperative says they have shut off power to the area because of the fire.

It's not yet clear what caused the fire.