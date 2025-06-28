DPS trooper injured during crash on State Route 24 in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A trooper with the Department of Public Safety is being treated for injuries received during a crash in Mesa.

At around 7:30 p.m. Friday, emergency crews were called to the intersection on State Route 24 at Signal Butte Road for a crash.

Officials say a DPS trooper on a motorcycle was involved in the crash.

The trooper was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mesa Police Department officials.

Details on the other driver haven't been provided.

ABC15 is working to get more information.