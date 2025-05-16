'Impressive & humbling': Teen athletes step up to help teammate amid Greer Fire

GREER, AZ — While the Greer and Springerville areas of eastern Arizona are struggling with the uncertainty and destruction of the ongoing Greer Fire, members of the community aren't forgetting to help one another.

ABC15 talked with the Round Valley Elks Football Team's Head Coach Brad Baca, who shared a heartwarming photo of some of his athletes helping one another.

The picture was taken when a member of the team asked for some help moving wood and debris from around his house in an effort to create a defensible space. Within 10 minutes or so of him asking for help, there were dozens of people there helping.

Round Valley Elks Football

"The impressive thing is, us as coaches didn't even ask for kids to show up," Coach Baca said. "The team member sent out a text and all the kids just showed up on their own. It was a very impressive and humbling thing to see. Especially with the negative connotation that is put on today's youth of 'being lazy' or 'don't want to work.' It's a great thing to see for sure."

Not only are the young athletes helping their peers, they're also extending a helping hand to anyone who may need it.

"The whole football team is ready and willing to help where we can," the team said in a post on Facebook. "Please let us know if you or anyone you know needs any help moving, or loading anything due to the fire and evacuations."