MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up again across Arizona!

We're turning up the heat as we approach the weekend! Highs will be in the 90s for much of the rest of the week.
PHOENIX — Temperatures are on the rise again starting today and continuing into the weekend!

Phoenix will climb into the 90s on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with overnight lows staying mild in the mid to upper 60s.

Winds will begin to pick up again Saturday ahead of our next storm system. By Sunday, gusts could reach up to 50 mph in parts of the high country, significantly increasing wildfire danger, especially in the White Mountains, where the Greer Fire is currently burning.

In the Valley, expect mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions through the weekend. Winds will strengthen Sunday, with gusts between 25 and 30 mph possible by the afternoon.

That storm system will also bring a cool-down with temperatures dropping nearly 10 degrees by Sunday.

Some areas of northern Arizona, particularly north of I-40, could even see rain and mountain snow. Stay tuned for updates as we track these changes.

After that, high pressure returns, kicking off a warming trend with temperatures likely climbing to 100 degrees or higher by late next week.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.83" from average)
2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
