Prescott police officer indicted in June 2024 shooting death of Daniel Leslie

On Wednesday, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced former Prescott police officer Brian Sutton was indicted by a Yavapai County grand jury in connection with the June 2024 shooting death of Daniel Leslie.

On June 7, 2024, police were called to a residence near Rosser Street and Willow Creek Road in Prescott regarding a domestic dispute, but one of the involved individuals, 34-year-old Daniel Leslie, had left the scene prior to police's arrival, according to authorities.

An officer observed Leslie in a vehicle and attempted to stop him, but Leslie fled, according to police.

The next day, June 8, 2024, officers returned to the residence to locate and arrest Leslie.

When authorities arrived, they located Leslie in front of the residence. Then-officer Sutton began giving Leslie commands, which he did not follow.

Body camera footage shows Leslie in the carport of the home, attempting to flee into the residence when Sutton fires multiple times at Leslie, hitting him. It was later determined by police that Leslie was unarmed in the incident.

Leslie was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Yavapai County Attorney’s Office submitted a criminal case to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office on September 3, 2024, due to a conflict of interest, according to officials.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety investigated the incident.

In October 2024, DPS concluded its investigation, forwarding it to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review.

Days after DPS concluded its investigation, the family of Leslie filed a $20 million notice of claim against Prescott police, alleging that Sutton unlawfully shot and killed Leslie.

Sutton self-surrendered to authorities Wednesday and faces a manslaughter charge.

"We thank the Arizona Department of Public Safety as well as the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for all their work investigating this incident and we respect the decision of the Grand Jury. Mr. Sutton is no longer employed with the City of Prescott," said a release from the City of Prescott.