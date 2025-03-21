Mesa PD releases missing persons report for teen girl who was found dismembered

MESA, AZ — ABC15 has obtained the missing persons report through the Mesa Police Department in the case of 14-year-old Emily Pike, who was found dismembered near Globe.

Emily was reported missing on January 27 while living at a Mesa group home by the home manager.

The new report states the manager told Mesa police that Emily left out of her bedroom window and the window's screen had been pushed out from the inside.

The original call to police was made at 8:19 p.m. and indicated a "juvie AWOL approximately 30 minutes prior".

According to Mesa police, this was the fourth missing person report regarding Emily. The group home manager indicated the last time Emily ran away she was found near Fitch Park, near Center and 6th streets.

The report states an officer checked that park but did not find the teen.

On January 28, police spoke to what appears to be a group home employee. The report states she told Mesa police that Emily was on medication for mental health and behavioral issues. The employee also provided the contact for Emily's case manager with the San Carlos Apache Tribe.

The report states on January 29 at 3:35 p.m., a missing bulletin was sent out statewide.

On February 11, the employee with the group home told police they received a voicemail from an unknown person saying Emily was with her mom on San Carlos Apache Tribal Land. The voicemail came in on February 2 but was not received until five days later on February 7.

That same day the report states Emily's case manager told police she asked the teen's mom about the tip. The report states Emily's mom told the case manager her daughter was not there and it was an "old post".

Emily's family previously told ABC15 it was about a week until they were notified about Emily's disappearance.

The report states Emily's mom "appeared worried" and told the teen's case manager she had not heard from her daughter.

On February 19, officials with the Bureau of Indian Affairs contacted the Mesa Police Department saying they believed they had a Jane Doe who was the missing teen.

About a week later, the report notes Emily was identified as the person found dismembered off U.S. 60, northeast of Globe.

On Wednesday, March 19, ABC15 was told there were still no solid persons of interest or suspects in Emily's case.

ABC15 is continuing to follow this story and will bring you updates as soon as they become available.