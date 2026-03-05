AM Roundup: Plane crash in north Phoenix, hearing on DCS, Glendale teen meets his lifesavers

PHOENIX — Happy Thursday! Hold on to your hats today, it's going to get breezy this afternoon!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, March 5; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Winds cranking up across Arizona on Thursday as cooler air arrives

Gusty winds and a noticeable cool-down are on the way to close out the week.

Wind gusts in the Valley will reach up to 35 mph this afternoon, with highs topping out in the upper 70s. Winds ease overnight, but temperatures keep dropping. Expect lows near 50 by morning.

Three people were hurt after a small commuter plane crashed into homes near Deer Valley Airport in the north Phoenix area.

Crews were called to the area of Cave Creek Road and Deer Valley Drive around 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of an aircraft down.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Piper PA-28 aircraft crashed while inbound to Deer Valley Airport.

The plane reportedly took off from Deer Valley Airport, and Phoenix Fire officials say a mechanical problem forced it to return to the airport. That’s when the crash occurred.

Video from the scene showed the aircraft crashed into the backyard area of one home after it struck and damaged two homes.

Three hurt after plane crashes into home near Deer Valley Airport in north Phoenix

Dozens gathered at the Arizona State Capitol for a hearing focused on the state Department of Child Safety. The child welfare system has been under scrutiny after three high-profile murders of children known to DCS.

The hearing covered a wide range of topics and included a presentation from DCS Director Kathryn Ptak.

ABC15 launched its investigation DCS: State of Failure in 2025 after the murders of Emily Pike, Rebekah Baptiste, and Zariah Dodd.

Our team of investigators has covered a wide range of issues with DCS, including long wait times and missed calls at their hotline.

On Wednesday, Director Ptak showed data and took questions on that topic, contract oversight, the number of missing children, and congregate care placement.

Arizona lawmakers hold hearing at capitol on DCS

A Pinal County water utility has secured water protections, signaling an end to years of restrictions on homebuilding in one of Arizona's fastest-growing areas.

Gov. Katie Hobbs on Wednesday announced an Alternative Designation of Assured Water Supply for the Arizona Water Company.

“This designation will save water, support economic growth and create more housing,” she said. “The water approved in Arizona Water Company’s portfolio is enough to build 80,000 new homes.”

State law requires residential subdivisions to have at least 100 years of water, but the Arizona Department of Water Resources in 2019 determined the Pinal County area did not have enough groundwater.

Pinal County water company secures approval for 80K new homes

A West Valley teen who was hit by a truck on his way to school reunited with the first responders who saved him on that August day when he nearly lost his life.

In August, ABC15 reported on a truck hitting a 13-year-old on his way to school near 67th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

Zeyad Elsuhimi, now 14, was the boy pinned under the pickup truck. When firefighters and paramedics arrived on scene, he was in critical condition.

"He has no pulse, and he's not breathing, and when you look at him, this kid's head was purple," Glendale Fire Captain Gregg Lentz told ABC15.

Despite being reported as dead, Elsuhimi survived, and on Wednesday, he got to meet the first responders who saved his life on that August day.

Glendale teen mistakenly declared dead reunites with firefighters who saved him