MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds cranking up across Arizona on Thursday as cooler air arrives

PHOENIX — After a record-breaking start to March, temperatures are finally starting to drop a bit.

Valley highs will drop into the 70s for the rest of the week as a storm system moves in.

Winds will pick up, too.

Wind gusts in the Valley will top out around 35 mph on Thursday with much of northern Arizona seeing peak gusts over 40 mph.

Wind Advisories are in effect for Mohave County from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. Gusts could exceed 45 mph in Bullhead City Thursday afternoon.

Wind Advisories are also in effect along and northeast of the Mogollon Rim from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Watch out for gusts at 40 to 50 mph in places like Flagstaff, Heber and Show Low.

We could also see a few isolated rain and snow showers across northern Arizona as that next storm arrives.

The forecast across central and southern Arizona is looking dry and that will lead to high wildfire danger as winds pick up.

Much of southeastern Arizona is under Red Flag Warnings (also known as Fire Weather Warnings) from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Winds will die down on Friday as that storm system backtracks to the southwest. It will hover off the coast of Baja California through the weekend, pumping moisture up into parts of Arizona.

By Sunday or Monday, we might even see a few spotty showers in the Valley. We'll keep you posted as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.26" (-1.66" from average)

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

