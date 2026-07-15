AM Roundup: Murder victim's mother speaks, deadly Scottsdale crash, AZ CD 1 race

PHOENIX — Happy Wednesday!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, July 15; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Monsoon 2026 remains in action across Arizona

The monsoon is not done with us yet. A few scattered storms could pop up in the Valley later today. Until then, partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a high of 108º. Better storm chances arrive tomorrow.

The mother of a 21-year-old woman who was found dead near Lake Pleasant over the weekend is speaking about her daughter's death to ABC15.

Arianna Jones, 21, was last known to be at her apartment near 59th and Northern avenues. When her family went to check on her, they said they found damage to her front door, and she was not there. Her family has had no contact with her since July 5.

A friend told police that she had planned to meet “an acquaintance” for a movie. Evidence shows the man, identified by police as Domonic Rodolico, had picked Jones up from her apartment and never returned.

On Saturday, July 11, officials located “decomposing human remains in this area along with additional evidence," including movie theater cups and clothes.

Glendale police confirmed Monday that Rodolico was taken into custody on charges including first-degree murder. Police say he is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

Mother of Glendale woman found dead near Lake Pleasant speaks to ABC15

One person is dead, and four others are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash in Scottsdale.

Police say they were called to the crash at Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard around 4:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found six vehicles involved in the crash.

All told, Scottsdale police say five people were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

One person later died of their injuries. That person has not yet been identified.

abc15

Arizona’s 1st Congressional District has become one of the most watched races in the country, with political experts calling it a toss-up ahead of the primary election.

CD1 is among a small number of truly competitive House races, said Kyle Kondik, managing editor of Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics.

"We only have 16 tossups in the House in our Crystal Ball House ratings. Two of them are Arizona One and Arizona Six, so they're really, really important," Kondik said.

CD1 is home to about 820,000 people. The district includes northeast Phoenix, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, and Cave Creek. Because the race is so competitive, campaigns are spending heavily to reach voters.

"There are a lot of people who live in the Phoenix area who don't live in Arizona One. But they're going to be seeing those ads for Arizona One anyway," Kondik said.

Arizona’s 1st Congressional District race is one of the most competitive in the country

In a world where headlines often focus on what teenagers are doing wrong, one Valley band is giving people a reason to turn up the volume.

Anthem-based rock band The Deadline, made up of local teenagers, recently returned from a remarkable trip to Poland, where they performed for U.S. and NATO troops stationed near the Ukraine border.

The opportunity came after the young musicians caught the attention of Polish officials and continued building a reputation through Alice Cooper's Proof Is in the Pudding competition.

What followed was a once-in-a-lifetime invitation to use their music to boost morale for troops serving far from home.

Arizona teens bring musical talent to audience of troops near Ukraine