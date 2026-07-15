MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon 2026 remains in action across Arizona

PHOENIX — The monsoon is back in action across Arizona!

Showers and thunderstorms will fire up in the high country this afternoon, and a few could reach the Valley this evening, bringing the threat of damaging winds and blowing dust.

Flooding rain is the bigger concern up north. A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of Coconino, Yavapai and northern Gila counties, including Sedona, Prescott, Payson, and Oak Creek Canyon.

Some storms could drop 1-2" of rain in less than an hour. The Pocket Fire burn scar is especially vulnerable.

Meanwhile, dangerous heat is building across southwestern Arizona. An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for the Parker Valley and Yuma through Thursday evening.

Storm chances continue all week with plenty of monsoon moisture in place. A disturbance moving through Mexico could give storms an extra boost here, with the best chances Thursday and Friday.

Stay tuned for updates!

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.70" (-2.57" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.38" (+0.03" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

