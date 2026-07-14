WATCH: Arizona teens bring musical talent to audience of troops near Ukraine 

In a world where headlines often focus on what teenagers are doing wrong, one Valley band is giving people a reason to turn up the volume.

Anthem-based rock band The Deadline, made up of local teenagers, recently returned from a remarkable trip to Poland, where they performed for U.S. and NATO troops stationed near the Ukraine border.

The opportunity came after the young musicians caught the attention of Polish officials and continued building a reputation through Alice Cooper's Proof Is in the Pudding competition.

What followed was a once-in-a-lifetime invitation to use their music to boost morale for troops serving far from home.

Watch the full Uplifting Arizona story in the video player above.