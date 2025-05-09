AM Roundup: More persons of interest in Glendale mass shooting, Arizonans react to Pope Leo XIV

We made it! It's Friday. Make it through today and we can celebrate the weekend with Mom!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, May 9; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Air quality alerts continue as Phoenix heats up into Mother's Day weekend

High pressure is building over the Valley, cranking up the heat and pushing temperatures into the triple digits today. At the same time, air quality is deteriorating, with an ozone high pollution advisory in effect.

Police are asking the public's help to identify multiple persons of interest who may have "vital" information in connection to last weekend's shooting at a Glendale restaurant that left three dead and five others injured.

Glendale police say the shooting occurred during a concert and car show at El Camaron Gigante near 59th and Glendale avenues around 7:45 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the persons of interest or the shooting itself is asked to contact Glendale police at 623-930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

Anyone with photos or video footage from the incident is urged to share them through Glendale PD's evidence submission portal by clicking here.

Community gathers for vigil for Glendale mass shooting victim

Pope Leo XIV, born in Chicago as Robert Francis Prevost, has been elected the pope, becoming the first American to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

ABC15 spoke with people around the Valley after news of the new pope's election broke Thursday morning.

"I know the next pope, if he is anything like Francis, we will be lucky to have him, and I hope we have a pope who is willing to just do good love and care like all people," one person outside of St. Mary's Basilica said.

Another person told ABC15 they hope Pope Leo XIV does not "connect themselves with the world as much as perhaps the previous pope had done... it seemed like he was concerned about social issues in the world."

Some of Arizona's elected officials and Catholic institutions also weighed in on the news.

Valley residents react to news of a new pope from the U.S.

Since the summer of 2021, the family of 23-year-old Destiny McClain has been waiting for answers in her shooting death.

Four years later, they continue to speak out and fight for justice while sharing their experience with Silent Witness.

The non-profit organization hosted a fundraiser on Thursday in Phoenix, hoping to push forward its mission of community safety and solving crimes.

"Destiny didn’t deserve this," said McClain's mom, Brenda Gilliam-Miller. "She was such a good person."

After years of waiting, Gilliam-Miller describes the feeling of now having answers as a sort of "Groundhog Day" experience.

Families of homicide victims hold on to hope with the help of Silent Witness

Crayola Experience Chandler will permanently close its doors next month at Chandler Fashion Center.

A representative for the child-focused crayon space confirmed to ABC15 that the last day of operation will be June 15.

The 20,000-square-foot attraction opened its doors to thepublic on May 23, 2019.

