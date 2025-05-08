Watch Now
Crayola Experience Chandler to permanently close this June at Chandler Fashion Center

The creative center opened back in the Valley in 2019
CHANDLER, AZ — Crayola Experience Chandler will permanently close its doors next month at Chandler Fashion Center.

A representative for the child-focused crayon space confirmed to ABC15 that the last day of operation will be June 15.

The 20,000-square-foot attraction opened its doors to thepublic on May 23, 2019.

ABC15 has reached out for more details surrounding their closure and will update this article accordingly.

