MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Air quality alerts continue as Phoenix heats up into Mother's Day weekend

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and cranking up the heat across the Valley!

Temperatures will soar into the triple digits starting Friday and continuing through Mother’s Day weekend.

Air quality is getting worse, too. With light winds and sunny skies, ozone pollution is building up.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect for the Valley today, and an Ozone High Pollution Watch is in effect for Saturday, which may be upgraded to an advisory as we get closer.

Breathing in ozone pollution can lead to health impacts like chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion, and difficulty breathing. Kids, older adults, and anyone with a respiratory condition, like asthma, bronchitis, or COPD, can be especially sensitive to ozone pollution. So, limit your time outdoors in the afternoon when ozone levels peak.

Everyone can help keep pollution levels down by carpooling, taking public transportation, or working from home. Also, wait until after dark to refuel gas-powered vehicles, and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines.

Breezes will pick up over the weekend, which should help reduce ozone pollution in the Valley, but the heat will continue to climb.

We’ll see a moderate to major risk for heat-related illness this weekend as temperatures return to the triple digits. So, stay hydrated, limit time outdoors during the hottest parts of the day, bring pets inside, and never leave kids or pets in the car.

Mother’s Day will be the hottest day of the week, with a high near 105 degrees. After that, temperatures will begin to drop.

Valley highs are expected to plummet into the 80s by the middle of next week as a storm system passes to our north. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.80" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

