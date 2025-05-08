Arizonans react to election of Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV, born in Chicago as Robert Francis Prevost, has been elected the pope, becoming the first American to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

ABC15 spoke with people around the Valley after news of the new pope's election broke Thursday morning.

"I know the next pope, if he is anything like Francis, we will be lucky to have him, and I hope we have a pope who is willing to just do good love and care like all people," one person outside of St. Mary's Basilica said.

Another person told ABC15 they hope Pope Leo XIV does not "connect themselves with the world as much as perhaps the previous pope had done... it seemed like he was concerned about social issues in the world."

Some of Arizona's elected officials and Catholic institutions also weighed in on the news:

On X, Senator Mark Kelly called the moment "an exciting moment for American Catholics and Catholics around the world."

The Diocese of Tucson also shared a celebratory message about Pope Leo XIV: "An American Pope?! Wow! Praise be God. Our beloved Bishop of Tucson is also from Chicago," the Diocese said in part on Facebook.