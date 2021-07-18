Woman killed in Phoenix while ordering from food truck

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot at a food truck in Central Phoenix.

Officials say at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the victim was ordering food near 17th Street and McDowell Road when she was struck by gunfire.

Phoenix Fire medics rushed her to a hospital where she later died. She has been identified as 23-year-old Destiny McClain.

Detectives believe unknown suspects were shooting from a vehicle in the area and the gunfire traveled in her direction, striking her.

It's unclear if McClain was targeted.

Phoenix Police Department officials say at this time there are no suspect descriptions to provide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.