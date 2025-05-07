Police looking for persons of interest in Glendale shooting that left three dead, five hurt

GLENDALE, AZ — Police are asking the public's help to identify multiple persons of interest who may have "vital" information in connection to last weekend's shooting at a Glendale restaurant that left three dead and five others injured.

Glendale police say the shooting occurred during a concert and car show at El Camaron Gigante near 59th and Glendale avenues around 7:45 p.m.

See previous coverage of the incident in the player above.

A fight reportedly broke out between at least two groups of people inside the venue, and multiple people were escorted outside, where shots were then fired in the parking lot.

Police say there were multiple shooters involved, and the suspects are still outstanding.

Watch the update from police at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the video player below:

A 17-year-old boy and two men, 21 and 29, died from their injuries at the scene.

They have been identified as: 17-year-old Damien Anthony Sproule, 21-year-old Christopher Juaquin Sproule, and 21-year-old Milo Christopher Suniga.

Police say the 17-year-old and 21-year-old victims were brothers.

abc15 Pictured left to right; 21-year-old Christopher Juaquin Sproule, 17-year-old Damien Anthony Sproule, and 21-year-old Milo Christopher Suniga

On Wednesday, Glendale police released images of three individuals who they say are persons of interest, who may have "vital" information in connection with the shooting. The individuals are not considered suspects, according to Glendale police.

Five others, including two women and two men between the ages of 20 and 23, and a 16-year-old boy, were hurt during the incident.

Police say the teenager suffered the most serious injuries but is expected to recover.

Those who were injured were either shot or struck by shrapnel, police said overnight.

Below are two of the individuals of interest police are looking to identify:

Glendale PD

Below is a third individual of interest police are looking to identify:

Glendale PD

Anyone with information regarding the persons of interest or the shooting itself is asked to contact Glendale police at 623-930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

Anyone with photos or video footage from the incident is urged to share them through Glendale PD's evidence submission portal by clicking here.

According to the latest information from police on Monday morning, the incident was "isolated" and everyone involved is believed to have known each other.

Police described the scene Sunday night as "very active," but say they believe the area is safe for the public.

Police provide update on multiple people shot near 59th and Glendale avenues

Police said 200-300 people were at the event at the time of the shooting, and the restaurant was also open for business at the same time as the concert and car show.

Organizers for the event, O.A.S.A (On A Sunday Afternoon) posted the following statement on social media:

The investigation is ongoing.