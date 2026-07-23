AM Roundup: More election winners projected, big AZ lottery winner, extreme heat

PHOENIX — Happy Thursday! The heat returns today! Make sure you stay inside as much as you can, and if you have to be outdoors, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, July 23; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme Heat Warning in the Valley

Extreme heat is back in the Valley starting today. We're calling for a high of 112º this afternoon. Overnight lows only drop into the low 90s. Friday gets even hotter with a high of 115º.

More elections had winners projected on Wednesday night as more votes were counted from Tuesday's primary.

Dr. Amish Shah was projected as the winner of the Democratic nomination for Arizona's 1st congressional district. He will face Republican Jay Feely in November.

In the Republican race for Superintendent of Public Instruction, State Treasurer Kimberly Ye has been projected to defeat incumbent superintendent Tom Horne.

While local races are too close to call, there appears to be change coming to some East Valley cities.

Chandler will be getting its first new mayor in eight years.

In Gilbert, current vote counts show there could be major turnover on the Town Council.

Top takeaways after Arizona's Primary Election on Tuesday

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry confirmed that an evaporative cooler at Lewis Prison's Bachman Unit was under repair for four days this week.

Viewers contacted ABC15 with concerns about "inhumane" conditions inside the prison during the outage, which lasted from last Friday until Monday.

Phoenix high temperatures ranged from 93 to 107 degrees during that period. The department says heat mitigation efforts include distributing free ice to inmates when indoor temperatures exceed certain levels.

Three units, including Bachman, at Lewis Prison are still listed as awaiting funding for HVAC upgrades.

Another summer swamp cooler failure in an Arizona prison

The red carpet was out at Kyrene del Milenio in Phoenix as students returned to school for the 2026-27 academic year.

While many were excited to come back for the new school year, some were also nervous, as some students are now attending a new school after their own campuses closed.

About 80 students from Kyrene de la Estrella Elementary now attend Kyrene del Milenio Elementary in Phoenix. Estrella was one of three Kyrene schools that closed at the end of the last school year.

“That was hard. But I’m hopeful. I think that it's going to be a good year, fresh start. If it was going to happen, it's not just happening to one kid, it's happening to many. So, we're all in the same boat. Maybe they'll bond over that, too,” said Casey Kimball. Her daughter attended Estrella last year.

The closure came due to lower enrollment and the need to balance the budget. The district will be closing three more campuses at the end of this current school year.

Kyrene welcomes students back as some campuses merge

The West Valley is home to a new millionaire!

A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $3 million was sold on Tuesday (July 21).

Arizona Lottery officials announced the winning ticket was sold at Fry's Marketplace 692, located at 19600 West Indian School Road in Buckeye.

This was reportedly the first big win stemming from the new built-in multipliers, which were added to the Mega Millions last month. Tuesday's winning ticket won $1 million but multiplied into $3 million.

The winning numbers were: 25, 37, 59, 68, 70, and Mega Ball number 10.