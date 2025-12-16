AM Roundup: Missing teen known to DCS dies in crash, Mesa park leaders resign, Goodyear water rate hike

PHOENIX — Happy Tuesday! We likely won't break any temperature records today, but it continues to be very warm for this time of year!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, December 16; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Burn bans in effect across the Valley

High pressure is keeping Phoenix unusually warm this December! Valley highs fall back into the upper 70s today, but still well above the seasonal average in the mid-60s. Overnight lows stay mild in the low 50s.

The teen girl who died in a motorcycle crash on the Loop 202 last week had been reported missing from a foster group home just days beforehand.

Surprise police say Sarabeth Sokolksy, 17, was reported as a missing/runaway juvenile on December 8. She left from a group home for foster youth licensed by the Department of Child Services.

Just three days later, DPS troopers responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on the Loop 202 freeway, near the Priest exit in Tempe. A relative confirms the motorcycle driver was Sarabeth.

It's unclear where the teen was prior to the crash and how she gained access to the motorcycle.

Arizona teen who died in a motorcycle crash was missing from a group home

Two Mesa Parks Department leaders have resigned after an investigation into the Park Rangers found misconduct, according to a city news release.

The City of Mesa has released an external investigation into the misconduct of Mesa Park Rangers, finding claims of excessive force, unsafe training exercises, and possible policy violations spanning more than a year.

The department's director, Andrea Moore, and deputy director Aimee Manis announced their retirement after receiving the findings of the investigation report last week.

The City of Mesa hired a law firm, Pierce Coleman, to do an independent investigation into the park rangers amid allegations that the rangers were targeting the homeless, using racial slurs, and sharing a "Goon Squad" patch.

The investigation found that the Park Rangers engaged in enforcement actions "outside their authorized scope" that include detaining/arresting people, enforcing state laws and city codes outside the parks regulations and searching people and their belongings.

Mesa park leaders resign after investigation finds misconduct by Rangers

The Goodyear City Council approved a price hike on water, sewer, and trash for city residents at their meeting on Monday night.

The vote was 5-2 in favor of the nearly six-percent rate increase. The plan approved is a four-year rate plan.

For the average household, this will increase their monthly utility bill by about $8.50 next year.

By 2029, the typical monthly bill will jump by another $30 compared to 2026.

At a North Scottsdale therapy farm, a one-eyed rescue horse named Phoenix is quietly transforming lives.

After being pulled from a kill pen, he arrived at Hunkapi with limited sight — but that loss has become his superpower.

In just weeks, Phoenix began working with Hunkapi’s most vulnerable clients, including babies who are blind. His calm presence and shared experience help him connect in ways no other therapy horse can.

How a one-eyed rescue horse is helping others at a Scottsdale therapy farm