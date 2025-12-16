MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Burn bans in effect across the Valley

PHOENIX — High pressure is keeping Phoenix warm this December!

Phoenix has set back-to-back records yesterday and today with highs in the low 80s.

That's around 15 degrees above normal for this time of year!

Valley highs will drop back into the upper 70s and out of record-territory for the rest of the week, but normal for this time of year is mid-60s.

Air quality continues to be an issue too, with particle pollution spikes in the overnight and early morning hours.

A "No Burn Day" have been issued for Maricopa County on Tuesday. This means burning wood in fireplaces, stoves, or outdoor fire pits is prohibited. Leaf blowers and off-road vehicle use is discouraged too.

If you have a respiratory issue, like asthma, bronchitis or COPD, you may want to limit your time outside or you could have difficulty breathing, especially in the morning hours.

We are tracking a possible shift in the forecast as we inch closer to Christmas that could include cooler air and maybe even some chances for rain across Arizona. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 8.28" (+1.43" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

