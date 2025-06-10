AM Roundup: Measles in Navajo County, Axon no longer working with Scottsdale, flirting with 110º

Good Tuesday morning!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for June 10, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Sizzling heat and air quality alerts in the Valley!

We're flirting with that dreaded 110-degree mark all week in Phoenix, starting with today's high of 108º — and with the sunshine comes air quality concerns. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect for Tuesday.

See Kidcaster Maximo's forecast:

Kidcaster Maximo gives your Tuesday morning forecast from Palomino Intermediate School

Officials reported four cases of measles within Navajo County on Monday.

According to the Navajo County Public Health Services District, the individuals were not immunized and have a recent history of international travel.

Officials say all individuals were exposed through a single source.

"These mark the first confirmed measles cases in both Navajo County and the state of Arizona in 2025," read a press release.

Axon has announced it is no longer negotiating with the City of Scottsdale for its plans to build a headquarters in the city.

On Monday, Axon President Josh Isner released a statement after meeting with Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky, writing,

"Unfortunately, Axon is withdrawing from negotiations with the City of Scottsdale. The internal politics of the City Council currently make it impossible to reach an agreement. I have never seen such a toxic environment in my life. We put a great deal on the table and we tried our best.”

Axon’s proposal for a massive new headquarters was supposed to go before Scottsdale voters in 2026, but a bill passed in April by the Arizona House blocked the election.

Scottsdale-based Axon Enterprise, which manufactures Tasers and body cameras, wanted to build a 400,000-square-foot corporate campus off the Loop 101 that would include restaurants, a hotel and 1,900 apartments.

Officials with Axon have since clarified that they are not halting efforts in the proposed headquarters, but are no longer working with the Scottsdale City Council in its efforts.

Watch ABC15's previous coverage on Axon's headquarters plans in Scottsdale in the player below:

Axon to move headquarters away from planned Scottsdale location

Arizona State University is now urging some international students to return to the United States and remain in the country until they graduate.

An email sent on June 6 from ASU's International Students and Scholars Center, and obtained by ABC15, "strongly recommends" students return to the U.S. by Monday, June 9 if they are out of the country. The email adds that students are recommended to not leave the U.S. until the completion of their degrees. It is unclear how many students the email was sent to.

It's an escalated warning from Arizona's largest university, which has told international students and academics in the past that their ability to be in the country could be impacted under the administration of President Donald Trump. The guidance comes as the president's extensive new travel ban took effect, prohibiting nationals from 12 countries from entering the country while imposing partial restrictions on seven others.

The Trump Administration's efforts to reduce immigration, even legal immigration, from certain countries may lead to some students being unwilling to study in the U.S. in the future, academics ABC15 spoke to said.

"Students there, or I should say prospective students there, are seeing what's happening and are deeply concerned," said Michael Kintscher, president of the United Campus Workers of Arizona.

The union, which organizes labor for faculty, staff, and students at Arizona's public universities, issued its own guidance Monday, echoing the university's concerns. Kintscher said that university faculty had been informally advising students to stay in the country for weeks before the university sent its email Friday.

ASU warns international students to stay in the US until graduation

As anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles reach their fourth night, many here in the Valley are bracing for more immigration enforcement.

“People here in the community are really upset and angry of ICE going into courthouses and detaining parents and children,” said Jose Patino, the vice president of education and external affairs at Aliento.

Back in May, ABC15 crews caught protesters outside a Phoenix immigration court confronting ICE agents detaining people whose asylum cases were apparently dismissed.

Patino, who works with the migrant advocacy group Aliento, says the frustrations with ICE in LA are shared by many in Phoenix.

“If there were to be an operation similar to LA here in Phoenix, you’ll probably have a similar reaction. There’s a powder keg,” said Patino.

Local immigration advocacy groups react to anti-ICE protests in LA