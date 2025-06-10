MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sizzling heat and air quality alerts in the Valley!

PHOENIX — Phoenix will be flirting with that dreaded 110-degree mark all week!

An Extreme Heat Warning is now in effect for northwestern Mohave County, right along the Colorado River, until 10 p.m. Temperatures there could top 110 degrees, so make sure to limit your time outside and stay hydrated.

Here in the Valley, we'll come close to 110 degrees over the next several days, but may not actually hit it until this weekend.

Our average first 110-degree day is June 11th, so it's just that time of year when temperatures really start to sizzle.

Air quality is getting worse, too.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect in the Valley on Tuesday, and Ozone High Pollution Watches are in effect Thursday and Friday, which may be upgraded to advisories too as we get closer.

Breathing in ozone pollution can lead to health impacts like chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion and difficulty breathing. Kids, older adults, and anyone with any kind of respiratory condition like asthma, bronchitis, or COPD can be especially susceptible to the impacts of ozone pollution. So, limit your time outside in the afternoon when ozone pollution is peaking.

Everyone can help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse by carpooling, taking public transportation or working from home. Also, wait until after dark to fill up your gas-powered vehicles and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines.

If you're living in the Valley, there is a moderate risk for heat-related illnesses this week. That includes heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

More than half of our heat-related deaths last summer happened on moderate heat risk days. So, make sure to stay hydrated, limit your time outside during the hottest parts of the day (usually between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.), and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

If you have to be outside during the heat of the day, take frequent breaks in the shade or inside to cool off, and don't forget the sunscreen.

Although our Valley forecast will stay dry, there is a slight chance of a few isolated showers in the high country through this evening.

By Sunday and Monday, we could be pushing near record territory!

The current forecast calls for highs of 113 degrees both days, just shy of the 115-degree record set in 2021.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.47" (-1.45" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

