Axon files plans for huge corporate HQ site, and more, in north Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Nearly three years after a major purchase of north Scottsdale land, Axon Enterprise Inc. submitted a proposal that outlined its vision to turn that vacant land into its new corporate headquarters — and much more.

The Scottsdale-based law enforcement technology company filed a rezoning case with the city of Scottsdale on Tuesday that will eventually be heard by Scottsdale's planning commission and City Council. The 74 acres Axon owns at the southeast corner of Loop 101 and Hayden Road would essentially be split into three portions: Axon's headquarters on the east end and a residential, retail and hotel component on the west side. More than four acres of the parcel are earmarked for civic use.

In total, Axon (Nasdaq: AXON) is proposing a more than 400,000-square-foot office building that would house its corporate headquarters, with the first phase of the project on nearly 27 acres. Rezoning about 32 acres would make way for more than 2,000 multifamily residential units, a 100-key hotel and retail in six five-story buildings on the west end of the parcel for phase two.

