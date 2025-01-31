Axon headquarters referendum certified by city of Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A referendum petition related to Axon Enterprise Inc.'s sprawling Scottsdale headquarters has been certified, clearing a path for voters to weigh in on the proposed development.

Scottsdale City Clerk Ben Lane confirmed Jan. 30 that the number of valid signatures on the referendum "is equal to or in excess of the minimum required by the Arizona Constitution to place the measure on the November 2026 General Election ballot," according to certification documents.

Although Axon's plan for a sprawling headquarters campus was approved by Scottsdale City Council in November, some residents voiced strong opposition to the 1,895 apartment units planned on site. A referendum petition was filed with the city in December, leading Axon CEO Rick Smith to suggest publicly that the maker of Tasers and body-worn cameras might consider building its headquarters campus elsewhere, rather than wait months — or even years — for the referendum to reach the ballot.

