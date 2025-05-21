Immigration police seen detaining people outside of immigration court in Phoenix

PHOENIX — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents appeared to be detaining people outside of a Phoenix immigration court Wednesday.

Our crews at the scene on Wednesday morning saw agents waiting outside and detaining people as they exited the building.

ABC15 spoke with a few of the people who were being placed in vans, who said they initially came to the courthouse for asylum cases, which they say were then dismissed.

ABC15 reached out to officials to ask about the operation, why people were being detained, and how many people were arrested or detained.

An ICE spokesperson sent the following statement to ABC15 about the operation:

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is executing its mission of identifying and removing criminal aliens and others who have violated our nation’s immigration laws. All aliens in violation of U.S. immigration law may be subject to arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States, regardless of nationality.

"For operational security and for the safety of our law enforcement personnel, ICE does not confirm, deny, or otherwise discuss ongoing or future operations. The agency publicly announces operational results when appropriate."

