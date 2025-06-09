Axon no longer working with Scottsdale as it continues plans for headquarters

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Axon has announced it is no longer negotiating with the City of Scottsdale for its plans to build a headquarters in the city.

On Monday, Axon President Josh Isner released a statement after meeting with Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky, writing,

"Unfortunately, Axon is withdrawing from negotiations with the City of Scottsdale. The internal politics of the City Council currently make it impossible to reach an agreement. I have never seen such a toxic environment in my life. We put a great deal on the table and we tried our best.”

Axon’s proposal for a massive new headquarters was supposed to go before Scottsdale voters in 2026, but a bill passed in April by the Arizona House blocked the election.

Scottsdale-based Axon Enterprise, which manufactures Tasers and body cameras, wanted to build a 400,000-square-foot corporate campus off the Loop 101 that would include restaurants, a hotel and 1,900 apartments.

Officials with Axon have since clarified that they are not halting efforts in the proposed headquarters, but are no longer working with the Scottsdale City Council in its efforts.

Following the announcement, Mayor Lisa Borowsky issued the following statement:

“I appreciate Axon’s efforts to come to the table and engage in meaningful dialogue regarding the future of their development. Their team was willing to make concessions to their existing plan, which I appreciate.

Unfortunately, there were too many hurdles to overcome in order to move an agreement forward successfully. I remain hopeful that future negotiations result in a win-win agreement that work for the community and keeps this vital employer right where it belongs — in Scottsdale.”