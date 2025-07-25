China Airlines announces new direct flights from Sky Harbor to Taipei, Taiwan

PHOENIX — A second airline has announced it will begin offering direct flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Taipei, Taiwan.

China Airlines announced Thursday it will begin offering flights starting December 3.

The Taiwan-based carrier joins Starlux Airlines in offering direct service from Sky Harbor to Taipei.

Starlux announced its service plans in May, and it will begin in early 2026.

China Airlines' service will be Sky Harbor's first non-stop flights to Asia.

The company called Phoenix an "emerging tech hub with a growing demand for business travel."

The announcement comes as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company continues to accelerate production at its Valley sites, as AI-related demand continues to surge.