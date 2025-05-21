Phoenix Sky Harbor gets first nonstop flight to Asia

PHOENIX — Starlux Airlines, a commercial airline based out of Taiwan, will start operating a nonstop flight between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Taipei’s Taoyuan Airport next year, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego announced May 20.

During the first State of the City Address of her second term, Gallego announced that the luxury carrier will start flying between the two cities in February 2026 either three or four times a week. The flight is still pending government approval in Taipei.

Phoenix has seen its international reputation bolstered in recent years as industry continues to be attracted to the Valley. More flights from across the globe have been added as a result, but the long-desired direct route to Asia has proven elusive until now.

