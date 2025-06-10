Four measles cases confirmed in Navajo County, first in Arizona this year

NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ — Four cases of measles within Navajo County were reported by officials Monday.

According to the Navajo County Public Health Services District, the individuals were not immunized and have a recent history of international travel.

Officials say all individuals were exposed through a single source.

"These mark the first confirmed measles cases in both Navajo County and the state of Arizona in 2025," read a press release.

NCPHSD officials say health officials are actively working to identify locations where potential exposure may have occurred and are notifying individuals who may have been exposed.

The potential exposure dates were from May 17 through 28, officials said.

Unvaccinated individuals, particularly those who may have been exposed, are urged to be vigilant in monitoring for early symptoms of measles, which typically appear 7–14 days after exposure.

Common symptoms include:

• High fever (over 101°F)

• Cough

• Runny nose

• Red or watery eyes

• Rash beginning at the head and spreading downward

“Staff at NCPHSD are working closely with ADHS to monitor these cases and any additional that may arise,” said Janelle Linn, Director of Navajo County Public Health Services District. “Anyone who believes they may have been exposed or is experiencing symptoms consistent with measles should contact their healthcare provider immediately for evaluation and testing.”

Officials advise that "getting immunized is the most effective way to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community from measles — a highly contagious and potentially deadly disease that is easily spread among those who are not immunized."

If You Suspect Measles:

• Call ahead. If you believe you may have measles, contact your healthcare provider before visiting to avoid exposing others.

• No primary care provider? Call your nearest hospital emergency department or urgent care center before arriving.