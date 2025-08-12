AM Roundup: Mayes on Trump lawsuits, teen killed in shooting, ICE near schools

Good Tuesday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, August 11; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme Heat Warnings extended!

Extreme heat isn't letting go of the Valley. The extreme heat warning is now extended through Wednesday, with highs holding near or above 110º today and tomorrow, and overnight lows staying close to 90º.

Phoenix police say a teenager was killed in a shooting in north Phoenix late Sunday night.

Officers were called to a motel near 27th Avenue and Union Hills Drive around 10:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a victim on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim, identified as a teenage boy, died at the scene.

During an investigation, Phoenix police detectives learned the victim's mother, a 40-year-old woman, allowed the victim and his teenage brother to handle a firearm while inside their motel room. A short time later, the gun went off, and the victim was struck.

Arizona has spent millions suing the Trump administration 25 times so far this year, but the state’s attorney general says the legal action has protected $1.5 billion for the state.

Attorney General Kris Mayes puts the cost of those 25 lawsuits at about a couple of million dollars. But the return on investment, she said, “is massive.”

“So when you add up the amount of money that we've been able to save for the state of Arizona through those 25 lawsuits, it comes to $1.5 billion, and that's $60 million per lawsuit, if you're doing the math,” she told ABC15 in a sit-down interview Monday.

Mayes said she files suit whenever the federal government violates the Constitution or harms Arizona.

Attorney General Kris Mayes on why she's sued Trump 25 times

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity around Valley schools has grown in the past few weeks, in some cases, taking place while parents or guardians are walking children to school, according to a watchdog group monitoring ICE movements.

Video obtained by ABC15 shows an ICE agent and a student walking together to Southwest School, which serves students from kindergarten to eighth grade, on Dobbins Road in south Phoenix on Tuesday, August 5.

Vehicles that appear to be from ICE are also lined up near school property lines, though not on the school's property itself.

People First Project, which tracks ICE encounters around the Valley, said the student was walked to school by the agent after their guardian was detained by ICE.

Phoenix school district responds to immigration concerns near campus

In recent weeks, multiple animal cruelty incidents have come to light across Maricopa County.

In July, more than a dozen pets were rescued from a Litchfield Park home, two horses were rescued from a Rainbow Valley property, and more than 50 animals, including a zebra, were seized from a Rio Verde property.

Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan sat down with ABC15's Craig McKee for an in-depth discussion on the latest on a series of animal cruelty investigations.

ONE-ON-ONE: Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan discusses animal cruelty investigations