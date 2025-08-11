Teen killed in shooting at motel near 27th Avenue and Union Hills Drive

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a teenager was killed in a shooting in north Phoenix late Sunday night.

Officers were called to a motel near 27th Avenue and Union Hills Drive around 10:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a victim on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim, only identified as a teenage boy, died at the scene.

One person was detained at the scene and is believed to have been involved in the shooting, but no further details were immediately known.

The investigation is ongoing.