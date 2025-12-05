No full freeway closures this weekend, but watch for ramp restrictions

Work crews will be on the roads beginning Friday through Monday morning on the following closures and restrictions this weekend.
On their website, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported the following work zones:
- Northbound Interstate 17 exit ramp to Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Dec. 8) for ramp widening project. Allow extra time and plan to use alternate routes.
- Detour: Consider exiting northbound I-17 at Dove Valley Road and traveling west to southbound 43rd Avenue to connect with westbound Loop 303.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) off-ramp at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Dec. 8) for paving as part of freeway widening project. Northbound Loop 101 frontage road between Raintree Drive and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard also closed.
- Detours: Consider exiting at Raintree Drive and traveling west to northbound Hayden Road to reach Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard. Drivers also can consider exiting northbound Loop 101 at Princess Drive/Pima Road before using the southbound frontage road to reach Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard. Note: Northbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Shea Boulevard also closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Dec. 8). Consider alternate routes including northbound Hayden Road or 92nd Street to Cactus Road to access northbound Loop 101.
- North- and southbound Interstate 17 ramps to westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) in north Phoenix closed overnight from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 6) for widening project.
- Detours: Alternate routes include westbound Union Hills Drive or Deer Valley Road to 35th Avenue to reach westbound Loop 101.