Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warning through Wednesday evening as monsoon storm chances return

Extreme heat continues to grip the Valley! An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect for central and western Arizona through Tuesday evening and for the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet through Thursday evening. A Heat Advisory is also in place for the Northwest Plateau of Mohave County through Tuesday.
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warning through Tuesday before monsoon storm chances return
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Extreme heat continues to grip the Valley!

An Extreme Heat Warning has been extended through Wednesday evening for central and western Arizona and for the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet through Thursday evening.

A Heat Advisory is also in place for the Northwest Plateau of Mohave County through Tuesday.

With the extreme heat in place, we remain in ABC15 Weather Action Mode through Tuesday as a reminder to take action to protect yourself, your loved ones and your pets.

Avoid contact with hot surfaces such as car doors, steering wheels, and playground equipment, as they can cause serious burns within seconds.

Monsoon moisture will bring showers and thunderstorms to parts of the high country this week, and by Tuesday evening we'll start to see chances for storms here in the Valley too.

The best chances for Valley storms will be Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

More Impact Earth stories:
poster_e6feed6683dd4e7ca9cb80dc3e98e501.jpg

Impact Earth

A look at the urban heat island effect and solutions to cool the Valley

Leah Sarnoff and Daniel Peck (ABC News), and abc15.com staff
poster_f057193ddeb24804af492937dbb0eebd.jpg

Impact Earth

Mining project near San Pedro River moves forward, despite concerns

Justin Hobbs
poster_a86bc6f3e97f41b2a6026961a4908ffc.png

Health Insider

Protecting kids in extreme heat: Phoenix ER physician describes signs, symptoms

Jamie Warren

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-2.59" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-1.11" from average)
__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen