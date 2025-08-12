MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warning through Wednesday evening as monsoon storm chances return

PHOENIX — Extreme heat continues to grip the Valley!

An Extreme Heat Warning has been extended through Wednesday evening for central and western Arizona and for the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet through Thursday evening.

A Heat Advisory is also in place for the Northwest Plateau of Mohave County through Tuesday.

With the extreme heat in place, we remain in ABC15 Weather Action Mode through Tuesday as a reminder to take action to protect yourself, your loved ones and your pets.

Avoid contact with hot surfaces such as car doors, steering wheels, and playground equipment, as they can cause serious burns within seconds.

Monsoon moisture will bring showers and thunderstorms to parts of the high country this week, and by Tuesday evening we'll start to see chances for storms here in the Valley too.

The best chances for Valley storms will be Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-2.59" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-1.11" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

