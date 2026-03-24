AM Roundup: Man dies at Fossil Creek, County reveals heat plan, ASU hires Randy Bennett

PHOENIX — It's going to be another hot day for March, but fortunately, there is an end in sight to the heat, and maybe some rain chances?

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, March 24; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Record heat continues this week in Arizona

The record for today's date was 96°. We set that just last year. This afternoon, Phoenix is expected to reach 99°. Sunny skies and record heat continue.

A 25-year-old man who jumped from the Fossil Creek Lower Waterfalls into the water below has died.

Multiple search and rescue teams responded to the area just before noon on Sunday.

Witnesses reported that the man resurfaced after his jump and gave a thumbs-up. He then continued swimming and went underneath the waterfalls, where he became submerged.

He was reportedly underwater for more than 10 minutes.

Bystanders were able to pull him out and begin CPR. However, officials say the man never regained consciousness.

The number of heat deaths in Maricopa County has been decreasing for the past two years, according to their records; however, heat is still the number one weather-related killer, according to NOAA.

The county’s Department of Public Health presented its plan for the Heat Relief Network this summer.

Cooling centers with expanded hours, rides to centers, outreach, and more kick off on May 1.

This is the last year that COVID-era ARPA funds will be available for the network.

Maricopa County outlines extreme heat plan while funding deadline looms

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has sent agents to Sky Harbor to help with TSA staffing shortages amid a partial government shutdown, according to ABC News.

Monday morning, ABC15 spotted several ICE agents assisting TSA officers at security checkpoints in Sky Harbor.

As of Monday morning, two of the four security checkpoints in Terminal 4 remained shut down.

Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said on Monday that 400 TSA officers nationwide have quit and thousands have called out from work because they are not able to afford gas, childcare, food, or rent.

On Sunday, 20% of the TSA workers at Sky Harbor called out.

ICE agents arrive at Sky Harbor to help TSA staffing

Arizona State is luring Randy Bennett away from Saint Mary's to become its next men's basketball coach, the university announced Monday afternoon.

Bennett spent 25 years as Saint Mary's head coach, repeatedly turning down offers to coach at larger programs.

The chance to return home after the firing of Bobby Hurley was too much for the 62-year-old coach to turn down this time.

Bennett grew up in Mesa and graduated from Westwood High School, not far from the ASU campus. He began his college career at Mesa Community College, playing two seasons under his father, Tom, before transferring to the University of San Diego.