WATCH: Maricopa County outlines extreme heat plan while funding deadline looms

PHOENIX — The number of heat deaths in Maricopa County has been decreasing for the past two years, according to their records; however, heat is still the number one weather-related killer, according to NOAA.

The county’s Department of Public Health presented its plan for the Heat Relief Network this summer.

Cooling centers with expanded hours, rides to centers, outreach, and more kick off on May 1.

This is the last year that COVID-era ARPA funds will be available for the network.

Watch the story in the player above to hear more from heat relief experts in the Valley about how the funding lapse might impact their life-saving efforts.