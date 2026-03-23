Man dies after jumping from Fossil Creek Waterfalls into water below

COCONINO NATIONAL FOREST, AZ — A 25-year-old man who jumped from the Fossil Creek Lower Waterfalls into the water below has died.

Multiple search and rescue teams responded to the area just before noon on Sunday.

Witnesses reported that the man resurfaced after his jump and gave a thumbs-up. He then continued swimming and went underneath the waterfalls, where he became submerged.

He was reportedly underwater for more than 10 minutes.

Bystanders were able to pull him out and begin CPR. However, officials say the man never regained consciousness.

Authorities are not releasing the man's name, pending notification of next of kin.

The Fossil Creek Waterfalls are located within the Coconino National Forest in central Arizona, approximately 22 miles southeast of Camp Verde.