MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Record heat continues this week in Arizona

PHOENIX — Highs will drop into the upper 90s today, but record heat isn't going anywhere.

The ridge rebuilds by midweek, pushing temperatures back into the triple digits with daily records at risk through at least Friday.

We are no longer under an Extreme Heat Warning, but temperatures are still running more than 20 degrees above normal.

If you plan to be outdoors, take precautions. Limit strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day and drink plenty of water.

By the end of the weekend the ridge begins to shift east.

There are early signs that the final days of March and the start of April could bring a better chance for rain, with some cooling to follow.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.31" (-2.14" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

