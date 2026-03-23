Randy Bennett set to leave Saint Mary's to become Arizona State's next coach

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State is luring Randy Bennett away from Saint Mary's to become its next men's basketball coach, the university announced Monday afternoon.

Bennett spent 25 years as Saint Mary's head coach, repeatedly turning down offers to coach at larger programs.

The chance to return home after the firing of Bobby Hurley was too much for the 62-year-old coach to turn down this time.

Bennett grew up in Mesa and graduated from Westwood High School, not far from the ASU campus. He began his college career at Mesa Community College, playing two seasons under his father, Tom, before transferring to the University of San Diego.

Bennett began his coaching career as an assistant at San Diego and, after multiple other stops, became the head coach at Saint Mary's in 2001.

Bennett thrived in his first head coaching job, leading the Gaels to the NCAA Tournament 13 times and the NIT seven times.

He was the West Coast Conference coach of the year seven times and is Saint Mary's all-time leader in wins with 589.

Saint Mary's went 27-6 this season, reached as high as No. 21 in the AP Top 25, and shared the WCC regular-season title with Gonzaga, the fourth straight season the Gaels won or shared the title.

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Saint Mary's reached the NCAA Tournament in Bennett's final five seasons in Moraga, earning a No. 7 seed in this year's bracket. Texas A&M bounced the Gaels from March Madness with a 63-50 win in the opening round.

Bennett takes over an Arizona State program that was up-and-down during Hurley's 11 seasons.

The Sun Devils went to the NCAA Tournament three times under Hurley, including two straight from 2018-19. Arizona State appeared to be in position to reach the NCAA Tournament in three straight years for the first time since the 1960s before the 2020 tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hurley needed to make another NCAA Tournament run this season in the final year of his contract, but the Sun Devils finished 17-16.