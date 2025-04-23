AM Roundup: Lori Daybell found guilty, wrong-way driver stopped on US 60, steady warmth continues

Good Wednesday morning! We're in for another warm day in the Valley as temperatures stay steadily in the low 90s.

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for April 23, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Warm week continues in the Valley of the Sun!

The warm weather isn't going anywhere just yet! We've got plenty of sunshine sticking around the Valley with highs today staying right around the low 90s.

Expect a light breeze to kick in later this evening, and overnight temperatures will dip into the mid-60s.

A jury has found Lori Daybell guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in Arizona for the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow.

The jury read the verdict in court on Tuesday following two days of deliberations.

Daybell is expected to be sentenced following her second Arizona trial, which has yet to be scheduled.

In that second trial, Daybell is accused of conspiring to murder her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux, in October 2019.

A status conference is scheduled for May 14.

The man who hit and killed a jogger in New River last year and left the scene has pleaded guilty to charges.

On April 15, Jacob Moore pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter and one count of leaving the scene of an accident with serious injuries.

In February 2024, 43-year-old Lisa Mancuso was jogging on the shoulder of the road near 7th Avenue and Cloud Road when she was struck by a pickup truck and died.

The driver, later identified as then-20-year-old Moore, left the scene.

J.J. Jones would have been 20 years old this week, but instead of celebrating the big milestone, his mother is remembering the life he lived.

Jones was shot and killed in December 2020 near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. The teen was found in a parking lot with a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

ABC15’s Ford Hatchett sat down with Jones’s mother on Tuesday to talk about the case and what has happened in the years since his death.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials confirm a trooper struck a wrong-way vehicle in an attempt to stop it along US 60 near Rural Road in Tempe.

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning.

DPS says the driver was headed westbound in the eastbound lanes of travel and was seen traveling in the wrong direction from as far east as Lindsay Road.

The driver has been detained, and the investigation is ongoing.