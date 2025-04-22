Glendale police continue to investigate 2020 shooting death of 15-year-old boy

GLENDALE, AZ — J.J. Jones would have been 20 years old this week, but instead of celebrating the big milestone, his mother is remembering the life he lived.

Jones was shot and killed in December 2020 near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. The teen was found in a parking lot with a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital where he later died.

ABC15’s Ford Hatchett sat down with Jones’s mother on Tuesday to talk about the case and what has happened in the years since his death.

Watch the full story in the video player above.

She is pleading for help and justice as Glendale police say they have not made any arrests in the case.

The investigation into the teenager’s death is ongoing.