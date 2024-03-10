Family and friends remember woman killed in hit-and-run

NEW RIVER — Dozens of people showed up to honor Lisa Mancuso during a candlelight vigil on Saturday in New River.

Mancuso was killed two weeks ago during her morning run when a driver struck her and fled the scene.

As ABC15 previously reported, sources said the truck involved in the hit-and-run belongs to a Phoenix police officer and was being driven by his son.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the vehicle does belong to a law enforcement officer.

They also said that the officer is being cooperative, however, no arrest has been made.

On Saturday, family and friends went back to where Mancuso was killed and prayed for justice.

Mancuso’s brother-in-law told ABC15 that she was a great mother.

"She was the greatest mother you could ask for,” said Timm Mancuso.

He said the family wants an arrest but also a conviction.

"If we can do anything to get this person locked up for a long time and to think about what he did for a long time, that's what we are out to do,” he said.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help with some of the expenses.

