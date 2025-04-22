Son of Phoenix police lieutenant pleads guilty in deadly hit-and-run crash

PHOENIX — The man who hit and killed a jogger in New River last year and left the scene has pleaded guilty to charges.

On April 15, Jacob Moore pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter and one count of leaving the scene of an accident with serious injuries.

In February 2024, 43-year-old Lisa Mancuso was jogging on the shoulder of the road near 7th Avenue and Cloud Road when she was struck by a pickup truck and died.

The driver, later identified as then-20-year-old Moore, left the scene.

During an investigation, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office located the truck involved and learned Moore was the driver. He was arrested and booked into jail, where he originally faced second-degree murder charges, but later pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

As part of the plea agreement, Moore will serve four years in prison and must pay restitution to Mancuso's family, pending a judge's approval. His sentencing is scheduled for June 10.

ABC15 learned that Moore is the son of a Phoenix Police Department lieutenant, and the truck involved in the crash belonged to his dad.