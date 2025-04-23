Wrong-way driver stopped by trooper along US 60 in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials confirm a trooper struck a wrong-way vehicle in an attempt to stop it along US 60 near Rural Road in Tempe.

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning.

DPS says the driver was headed westbound in the eastbound lanes of travel. The wrong-way vehicle was seen as far east as Lindsay Road, meaning it was headed in the wrong direction for at least 10 miles.

The driver has been detained, and the investigation is ongoing.

No injuries have been reported during this incident.