AM Roundup: Let ABC15 Know in Glendale, 602 Day deals, Mesa librarian's love story inspires

PHOENIX — Happy Tuesday! But also, happy 602 Day! Plenty of area businesses will be celebrating with freebies and other deals. We have more on that below!

Don't forget, the Let ABC15 Know team will be in Glendale tonight, bringing free legal and financial help to you.

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, June 2; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Triple digits this week in the Valley

Another round of triple-digit heat is building across the Valley. Expect a sunny Tuesday with a high of 105º and lows in the mid 70s. Tomorrow pushes to 106º.

The Let ABC15 Know team is hosting its semiannual On the Road with Let ABC15 Know event at Glendale Community College, bringing free help and resources to Arizonans.

The event takes place today from 5 to 7 p.m. inside the Student Union building on the college campus.

More than 40 consumer experts, legal professionals, and investigators from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office will be available to talk with people about a variety of topics.

Click the link above for more info.

On the Free consumer help event at Glendale Community College on June 2

The annual "602 Day" is around the corner, and places around the Valley plan to commemorate our iconic area code!

Tuesday is June 2 (6/02), and businesses, government departments, and more want to celebrate with the community.

There will be several events, including a community open house at the Historic Fire Station 8.

The popular Arizona brand, State Forty Eight, is also offering 602 Day shirts.

Find more freebies and deals in the link above.

Deals, freebies, events and more to celebrate '602 Day' on June 2

A new Arizona law aims to make it easier for homeowners to remove squatters.

Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday signed Senate Bill 1426, which streamlines the removal of unlawful occupants from residences. The bill sponsor, state Sen. Wendy Rogers, said the bill is common-sense legislation that closes loopholes.

"And what we're talking about is cutting unnecessary red tape, giving property owners the tools they need to protect what is theirs,” she said.

Under SB 1426, which passed the Legislature with broad bipartisan support, squatters can be removed in just three days, much faster than a usual eviction.

“A normal eviction would take place over a period of about 19 days, so this is streamlined into days, not 19,” said Constable Scott Blake of the Hassayampa Precinct.

New Arizona law aims to make it easier for homeowners to evict squatters

At a Mesa memory care center, one woman’s love story is quietly becoming an inspiration to everyone around her.

When Mary Grace Oakes moved her husband into the memory care program at Pegasus Landing of Mesa, staff expected frequent visits. What they didn’t expect was for the retired librarian to move into assisted living herself, determined to stay close to him as dementia changed their lives.

Now, twice a week, Mary Grace brings residents together for dramatic read-aloud sessions, using her longtime librarian voice and theatrical storytelling to transport listeners far beyond the walls of memory care. Staff says residents light up during her readings, while families see moments of connection, joy, and engagement.

But her impact stretches even further.

Mary Grace also attends dementia support groups, encourages other spouses walking the same difficult road, and spends evenings watching movies alongside her husband and his neighbors.

Mesa librarian's love story becomes inspiration at memory care center