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MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Triple digits this week in the Valley

High pressure is building in and keeping temperatures on the rise over the next few days. Here in the Valley, we will see highs run as high as 6-7 degrees above normal. For Tuesday, expect a mostly sunny day with highs topping out around 105 degrees.
Triple digits this week in the Valley
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PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and keeping temperatures on the rise over the next few days.

Here in the Valley, we will see highs run as high as 6-7 degrees above normal.

For Tuesday, expect a mostly sunny day with highs topping out around 105 degrees.

The peak of the heat will be during the middle of the week as Phoenix approaches 107 degrees.

As we head into the midweek, a weak area of low pressure slides to our south, bringing a few rain chances to the White Mountains and far eastern Arizona.

Breezes will also pick up starting Thursday, and temperatures dropping just a bit with the passage of this system.

It still looks like we'll hold onto the triple digits for the entire first week of June, but Phoenix will drop closer to the low 100s by the upcoming weekend as another system moves in.

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2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.60" from average)
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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
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