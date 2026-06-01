WATCH: Mesa librarian's love story becomes inspiration at memory care center

MESA, AZ — At a Mesa memory care center, one woman’s love story is quietly becoming an inspiration to everyone around her.

When Mary Grace Oakes moved her husband into the memory care program at Pegasus Landing of Mesa, staff expected frequent visits. What they didn’t expect was for the retired librarian to move into assisted living herself, determined to stay close to him as dementia changed their lives.

Now, twice a week, Mary Grace brings residents together for dramatic read-aloud sessions, using her longtime librarian voice and theatrical storytelling to transport listeners far beyond the walls of memory care. Staff says residents light up during her readings, while families see moments of connection, joy, and engagement.

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But her impact stretches even further.

Mary Grace also attends dementia support groups, encourages other spouses walking the same difficult road, and spends evenings watching movies alongside her husband and his neighbors.

In the video player above, Cameron Polom highlights this unsung Valley hero whose compassion, creativity, and devotion are turning heartbreak into community, showing that sometimes the smallest acts of love leave the biggest impact.