AM Roundup: Hazen Fire 0% contained, new Queen Creek PD campus, CO River latest

Good Monday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, May 4; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Storm system set to bring, rain, wind, and cooler temperatures

A storm system moves in to start the week, keeping skies cloudy and temperatures cool. Highs top out in the mid 80s, with afternoon breezes picking up. Rain chances arrive this evening, and overnight lows fall into the mid 60s.

Firefighters are continuing to battle the Hazen Fire burning in the West Valley near Highway 85.

The fire sparked Saturday afternoon and is being worked by the Arizona Department of Forestry.

As of Sunday evening, the fire is estimated at 980 acres and remains 0% contained.

There are no evacuations in place and no reports of damage to homes or structures in the area.

'Hazen Fire' near Buckeye zero percent contained at 980 acres

Nine people have been injured in a crash involving a side-by-side vehicle (UTV) and a truck north of Lake Pleasant.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, emergency crews were called to Castle Hot Springs and Cow Creek roads for a serious crash.

Peoria Police and Peoria Fire-Medical responded to the scene. Helicopters have been requested to help get patients to hospitals.

The UTV was occupied by seven individuals, including a teenage driver, two adults, and multiple other teenagers. Peoria Fire says those individuals range in age from 16 to 18.

Additionally, authorities say that during the crash, some of the occupants were not properly seated within the vehicle.

The pickup truck was occupied by two adults.

Nine, including multiple teens, injured in UTV crash north of Lake Pleasant

A new proposal from Arizona and other Southwestern states aims to keep the Colorado River system from reaching a critical breaking point.

After more than a year of stalled negotiations, Arizona, California, and Nevada are now voluntarily proposing deeper water cuts to help stabilize the river and protect water levels at Lake Powell and Lake Mead.

“This proposal reflects the creativity and commitment of water users across the Lower Basin who continue to step forward with solutions that support the river,” said Tom Buschatzke, Arizona’s Colorado River negotiator. “We have shown that collaborative, voluntary efforts and reductions that are certain can produce meaningful water savings.”

But even as states step in, experts warn nature may ultimately determine whether those efforts are enough.

Arizona joins new plan to cut Colorado River water use

Queen Creek's new Gail A. Barney Public Safety Support Facility transforms a former sports complex into a state-of-the-art hub for the growing police and fire departments.

The 10-acre campus features secure lockers for officers to deposit evidence, a room for technicians to process fingerprints and other evidence, and a 25,000-square-foot storage facility. Previously, officers had to drive to a neighboring city for evidence storage.

The facility also houses an indoor shooting range, a K-9 practice area, and a firefighter training tower.

Queen Creek Police Chief gives ABC15 exclusive tour of new facility